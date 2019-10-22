By Funmilola Olukomaiya

2019 Big Brother winner, Mercy Eke aka ‘Mercy de Lamborghini’ is sure having a good year as it is raining endorsements!

The reality star took to the gram to share the news of her latest endorsement which she signed on Tuesday 22nd October with French winery, Moët & Chandon.

Her latest appointment with Moët & Chandon was made possible courtesy club owner and Moët & Hennessy influencer, Cubana Chief Priest.

She wrote: “My Newest Family, God Has Done Me Well Beyond My Humble Imaginations, I am So International💵 @cubana_chiefpriest Baddest plug🔌”

See her Instagram posts below.

Cubana Chief Priest also shared a video of Mercy’s endorsement on his Instagram page. See his post below.

Photos: Instagram