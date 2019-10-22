Dubai Customs confiscated 1,129 kg of cocaine and 16,800 banned e-cigarettes during the first half of 2019 at the international airport.

According to the Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, some 554 tramadol pills and 199 grams of cannabis were also seized during the same period.

The figures were released during the tour of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih to the Dubai International Airports, Gulf News reported.

He said that Dubai Customs dealt with 21 million passengers’ items of luggage belonging to some 11.8 million passengers on board 89,000 flights arriving into Dubai International Airport in the first half of 2019.