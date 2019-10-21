Everyone is in Leah Foundation’s new film, “Diamonds in the Sky,” a drama about love, joy and disappointment as three families encounter life challenges wanting to break their bond.

The movie stars Joke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Ayo Mogaji, Kolade Olaiya, and others such as Bimbo Akintola, Ali Nuhu, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo, Mogaji Majinyawa, Yvonne Jegede-Fawole, Yemi Shodimu, Ayo Akinwale and Ebun Oloyede.

“Diamonds in the Sky” was directed by Kunle Afolayan and produced by Femi Adebayo. The movie was shot on a beautiful location in Kwara State.