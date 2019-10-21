US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lost her eldest brother to death. Thomas D’Alesandro III, the former mayor of Baltimore died Sunday aged 90.

“My husband Paul and our entire family are devastated by the loss of our patriarch, my beloved brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III,” Pelosi said in a statement.”Tommy was the finest public servant I have ever known.”

D’Alesandro died of a stroke in his North Baltimore home, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Known as “Young Tommy,” D’Alesandro came from a Maryland political dynasty. He was the son of Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., who served as a U.S. congressman from Maryland and later as Baltimore’s mayor for 12 years.

D’Alesandro served in the U.S. Army before entering politics on the Baltimore City Council, eventually becoming its president. He was Baltimore’s mayor for one term, from 1967 to 1971.

He chose not to seek a second term, and practiced law after leaving politics.

Read More in CBS