By Taiwo Okanlawon

The 2019 edition of Felabration tagged, ‘From Lagos With Love’, held at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, was a huge success with amazing performances from Nigerian superstars and some foreign counterparts that delivered electrifying performances.

The 7 days event which was headlined by Burna Boy, also witnessed amazing performances from other artistes from October 14th-20th, 2019.

The show was shut down by the headliner who performed on day 2 of the event, as well as Teni, Sean Tizzle, Zinoleesky, Pasuma, Iyanya, Bez to mention a few.

Multi-talented singer and songwriter, Teni Apata popularly known as Teni or Teni Makanaki who graced Felabration’s grand finale thrilled music lovers with an electrifying performance.

Teni’s performance came after Femi Kuti alongside his brother Seun Anikulapo Kuti and his son Imade Anikulapo Kuti with Positive Force Band delivered a sterling grand finale performance.

Multi talented singer, Teni Apata who won big 4 awards at the star-studded 2019 Headies Awards held on Saturday night, also graced Felabration's grand finale event.

Teni dished out some of her hit songs which include, “Askamaya”, “Uyo Meyo”, and the most recent one, “Billioniare”.

Teni on Saturday night won big at the star-studded 2019 Headies Awards held in Lagos. She won the Best Recording of the Year, Best Pop Single, Best Vocal Performance and Viewers Choice awards.

Charly Boy, Iyanya, Bez, all delivered energetic performances at Afrika Shrine for Felabration's grand finale.

One of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers, best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, activism and media productions, Charly Boy also delivered energetic and thought-provoking performance at Felabration’s concert.

Singing sensation Bez Idakula popular as Bez thrilled fans and music lovers with captivating songs off his new album. While Iyanya performed his hit tracks ‘Gift’, ‘Sexy Mama’, Up To Something’, and ‘Flavour’ much to the delight of the female fans.

Nigerian disc jockey and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, widely known as DJ Cuppy also delivered energetic performance.

International disc jockey and singer, DJ Cuppy thrilling fans at Felabration's concert at New Afrika Shrine.