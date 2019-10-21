The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Monday held an expanded meeting over the security challenges in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Similar meeting held last week at the office of the Senate President to address the security concerns of the FCT.

“The purpose of this particular meeting is to widen the scope of our interaction and the entire idea is to find solution to the security situation in the FCT,” Lawan said.

Unlike the previous meetings, Monday meeting was attended by the Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Ibrahim and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency(NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar along other top officials directly involved in the security of Abuja.

Lawan said the presence of the Communications minister is to show that the way forward will require application of Information technology while the presence of the NIA DG is to attend to the international dimension in addition to the national security challenge facing Abuja.

Lawan is concerned that Abuja, being the seat of power, should have a better security situation than it is now.

“This is the seat of government and I believe that it will be a reflection of what the security situation in Nigeria is. The story is not very good.

“This meeting will therefore look into every possible solution going forward on how to address the security situation,” Lawan said.

Some Senators in attendance include the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate committee on Interior, Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman, Senate committee on Police Affairs, Senator Halliru Jika and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.