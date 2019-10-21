A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday ordered the temporary forfeiture of two properties located in Ikoyi area of Lagos State and belonging to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government.
Below are the properties:
I wonder why it’s only when someone goes against Buhari that EFCC and the court begin to work.
EFCC NEVER mentioned Obasanjo nor Atiku until Atiku declared his presidential ambition and Obasanjo lent his support and voice against Buhari’s misadventure and foray into governance.
Tinubu and his 2 billion vans. Where are EFCC and the courts.
What a vindictive government. What a divisive figure. What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.