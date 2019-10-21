Here is the complete list of footballers that made the cut to be among 30-man Shortlist for the Ballon D’Or 2019 as announced by France Football. First, the partial list of 20 names released ast 7.30pm.

Liverpool:Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son \

Paris Saint-Germain/France: Kylian Mbappe​

Arsenal: Pierre-emerick Aubameyang

Ajax/Juventus: Dusan Tadic, Donny van de Beek

Barcelona: Frenkie De Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Real Madrid: Karim Benzema

Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski

Football fans are expecting France Football to name Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the complete list at 9.15pm. The magazine tweeted: “Hold on, We still have plenty of things to announce… see you at 9.15PM”.

(Read all the names here: France Football

The 30 nominees have been chosen by the editorial staff at France Football, while the winner will be determined by the votes of an international panel of journalists – one per country.

There are three main criteria that nominees are judged on. These are: individual and team achievements over the last 12 months, a player’s talent and flair, and a player’s wider career.

Every voting journalist will get five picks, each worth a different value. A top pick is worth six points, with subsequent choices getting four, three, two or one point. In the event of two players getting the same number of total points, the number of first place votes will be taken in account, followed by second place votes, third place votes, and so on.