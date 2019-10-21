Lori Harvey, the 22-year-old stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was arrested on Sunday after a car accident took place in Beverly Hills on Moreno Drive.

According to reports, Lori walked away from the scene after hitting a parked vehicle and was arrested on two counts — misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was released on the scene. The Beverly Hills Police Department revealed that she “received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked.”

The 62-year-old television host has seven children. He shares twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, and son Broderick with his first wife Marcia Harvey. His second son, Wynton, is from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford. In 2007, Harvey married Marjorie Bridges, and they share 3 children from her former marriage: Morgan, Jason, and Lori.

Lori Harvey is a successful fashion model who recently made headlines after she split from her rumored beau, Diddy, 49. Lori unfollowed him on social media earlier this week after the media mogul was spotted with another women.