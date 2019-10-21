A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday ordered the temporary forfeiture of two properties located in Ikoyi area of Lagos State and belonging to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had in an ex parte application filed by the Commission’s Lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa approached the Court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, alleging that they were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities.

Details later…