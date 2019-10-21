Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a historic mansion in Rhode Island.

UsMagazine.com said Lawrence, 29, exchanged wedding vows with Maroney, 34, at the Belcourt of Newport on Saturday.

Entertainment Tonight, which also reported the happy news, said the location is the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian.

People.com reported the guest list included Adele, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Ashley Olsen, Sienna Miller, David O. Russell, Kris Jenner, and celebrity couples Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, and Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

The couple announced its engagement in February after less than a year of dating.

Lawrence is known for her roles in the Hunger Games franchise, as well as the films Joy, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

