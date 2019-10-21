Popular entrepreneurs, Muyiwa Folorunsho and Glory Osei have been accused of fraud and maltreatment of staff by their former employees.

Twitter is currently buzzing as a former employee of the duo accuses them of fraud, toxic work environment, deducting from their salaries or sacking them over trivial mistakes and more. She claims that they always treat employees poorly and can fire an entire staff of any of their subsidiary on a whim.

Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho are the CEOs of Divergent Enterprise which is the mother company to Landlagos, Shapeyou, 234logistics, Casual Becky, Porkoyum, Porkmoney, True rebel, and Hyberfactory.