The Idiroko Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday said it would set up a mobile court in the border town to check the excesses of erring drivers in the area.

Mr. Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, FRSC Unit Commander in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun that the mobile court would be established in collaboration with the police and army to deter traffic offenders in the area.

According to the FRSC official, the operation will help to reduce the spate of dangerous driving and increase sanity on the roads in the border area.

“The FRSC can not continue to tolerate bad attitudes of motorists that sometimes contribute to crashes on our highways,” he said.

The unit commander said that the Corps had notified Ogun State Government on the matter and appealed for expedited action in approving the establishment of the mobile court in the Idiroko area.