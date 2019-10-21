Lagos State Public Service Club 1979, LSPSC, has stressed the need for efficient service delivery to boost economic prosperity of the state.

President of the Club, Mr Oluremi Ajenifunja stated this at a press conference and unveiling of the 40th anniversary logo in Lagos and activities to mark the club’s anniversary.

He appealed to civil servants to exercise and check themselves regularly, noting that their health was very important to carry out their daily activities.

‘’The members of Lagos club say it is not work alone, after work you have to exercise to have a sound mind and a sound mind for service delivery. You have to be of stable mind, there was sometimes we have some civil servants who dropped dead, we don’t want this to happen again. We want civil servants to be up and doing, recreate and exercise their body, if you want service delivery you have to be healthy.

‘’The club is not meant for civil servants alone, we have those that are associate members, the club is also open to members of the public. The club’s membership strength is about 6,000. The club since inception has produced twenty-two presidents and is being overseen by elected executives council made up of civil servant,” Ajenifunja said.

On the schedule of events, the Chairman of the anniversary planning Committee, Mr Oluyomi Amoye said members and associate members would be paying a visit to the founder of the club, who is the first Civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, while mosque and church services, as well as sports and health check would be held for the benefit of members and invited guests.

According to him, the club would be giving back to the society by visiting orphanages and give out things to members of the public.

.Lagos State Public service club was established in 1979 to serve as a platform for social and sporting activities amongst public officials in the state.