The immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, misled Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos into granting an order of temporary forfeiture of two of his properties in Ikoyi area to the Federal Government.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi had on Monday ordered the temporary forfeiture of two properties located in Ikoyi area of Lagos State and belonging to Saraki, to the Federal Government.

However, Saraki, in series of tweets on Monday evening, said his attention had been drawn to an order granted by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos pursuant to an ex-parte application by the EFCC.

“It is my believe that the Judge was misled into granting this order and was not presented with the full position of the law or the facts.

“It is my believe that the Court was not informed of a pending Order of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja restraining the EFCC from taking any steps regarding the seizure of the property in question pending the determination of a suit filed before that Court,” he said.

Saraki said he also believed that the Court was not made aware that the property in question formed part of the judgment of the Court given on July 6, 2018 where the Supreme Court declared that the source of funds for the purchase of the property was not illicit as claimed by the prosecution.

According to him, “The Supreme Court specifically referred to No 17a McDonald Road, Ikoyi on pages 12, 13 and 26 of its judgment upholding the no-case submission made before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“I am confident that once these facts and the declaration of the Supreme Court are brought before the Court, this order will be vacated. My lawyers will be approaching the court immediately to achieve this.”