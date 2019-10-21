Ghanaian actor, on-air personality, television presenter and producer Chris Attoh has lost his dad.

It has been a tough year for the movie star who was formerly married to Damilola Adegbite from 2015–2017 and Bettie Jennifer from 2018–2019 but Bettie was killed by alleged ex husband.

On social media Chris shared a picture with his dad and wrote:

Fred Attoh 1927 – 2019 : My father always said “Believe in yourself Nii, you can do anything, it may seem Impossible at first, but never Impregnable!” Daddy, everything you did and taught me has left a profound influence over my life and the man I have become today, What was just a moment in time are now some of my fondest memories. You leave behind a legacy that will always remain insurmountable. Everything I am, and will become, I will owe to you, Thank you for giving me a firm foundation, spirituality, love, support, wisdom, courage and strength to take on the world. Thank you for raising a man who can now spread his own two hands and fly. R.I.P KING 👑