Canadians vote in parliamentary elections today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fighting for his political life.

According to polls at the weekend, Trudeau and his party has a thin edge ahead of the Conservatives going into the election and it is being predicted his Liberal Party will likely lose its majority of seven seats.

The latest CBC Poll tracker released Saturday showed the Liberals winning 31.8 percent of the popular vote, compared with 31.4 percent for the Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer.

Liberals are projected to win 141 seats in the Canadian Parliament while Conservatives are projected to win 121 seats. A party needs 171 seats for a majority.

If that holds, the Liberals will get the chance to form the next government but will have to build a coalition with smaller parties to get anything accomplished.

Bloc Quebecois, which is dedicated to Quebec nationalism and the promotion of Quebec sovereignty, is expected to win 39 seats while the New Democrats, which often sits to the left of the Liberal Party, is expected to win 34 seats.

While healthcare and climate change tops the list of concerns for Canadians, it has been the recent scandals connected to Trudeau that have helped make the race so competitive and close.