Former Ludogorets and Levski Sofia boss Georgi Dermendzhiev is set to be appointed as the new head coach of Bulgaria, the |vice-president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) announced on Monday.

The 64-year-old Dermendzhiev will replace Krasimir Balakov, who resigned a few days after a 6-0 defeat by England last Monday when some supporters taunted the visitors with Nazi salutes and monkey chants, prompting match officials to halt the game twice. [L3N2733MF]

“Georgi Dermendzhiev is the new head coach of Bulgaria,” BFU vice-president Yordan Letchkov said, adding that Dermendzhiev would sign his contract on Tuesday.

Dermendzhiev led Ludogorets to three consecutive Bulgarian league titles between 2015 and 2017. His side became the first Bulgarian team to register a Champions League group stage victory when they beat Switzerland’s Basel in 2014.

Winless Bulgaria is the bottom of Group A in the Euro 2020 qualifying stage with three points from seven matches.

They host the Czech Republic in their final group match next month.