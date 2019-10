Big Brother Naija 2019 ex-housemate, Cindy Okafor took to Instagram to show off her new car.

According to Cindy, the car was a gift from a friend.

Posing in her new car, Cindy said her friend that sent it over told her “she deserves the best” and should also continue being herself.

She wrote; And she said @florichceo: You deserve the best and you shall have it, just keep being you.

Check out the pictures she shared on her Instagram page.