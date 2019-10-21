Blast on Monday hit a police vehicle in Pakistan’s South-Western Quetta city leaving at least five people injured, including four policemen, said local police.

According to the police in the area, unknown militants detonated explosive material near the police vehicle while on routine patrol in the Aspani Road area of Quetta, the provincial capital of the country’s South-Western Balochistan province.

The police added that the explosive material was hidden inside a motorbike parked at the roadside, which was triggered by a remote control device.

Meanwhile, rescue teams, police, and other security forces had so far arrived at the scene of the blast and evacuated the injured to hospital.

However, no group had so far claimed responsibility for the attack.