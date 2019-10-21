The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday softened the bail conditions earlier granted to Omoleye Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow movement and publisher of Sahara Reporters and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

Justice Lucia Ijeoma Ojukwu, waived her earlier order that Sowore deposit N50million as security and reduced the amount attached to Bakare’s bail from N50million to N20million.

The 52 year-old judge on Oct. 4, granted Sowore N50 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, and ordered that a deposit N50million be made as security.

Bakare was also granted N50million bail with one surety.

Ojukwu, from Abia state, said all earlier bail conditions by the court remained, and emphasised the restraining order on the defendants from participating in rallies due to the nature of the case.

The matter was adjourned till Nov.6 for commencement of trial.

The court ordered that Sowore’s sureties must reside in Abuja, with landed property in Abuja worth the bail sum.

They are to deposit the original title documents of the property with the court.

She also barred Sowore from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the pendency of the case.

Sowore was charged to court by the Federal Government on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony, money laundering, cyberstalking the president, among others.