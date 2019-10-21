An assistant commissioner of police based in Kaduna, Musa Rabo abducted on Saturday was today 20 October 2019 rescued unhurt.

The officer was successfully rescued on Sunday by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.

The Police Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank MBA confirmed the latest development on Sunday night in several tweets on Nigeria Police Twitter account.

Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, Mba said.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in an alert earlier on Sunday said the ACP was abducted on Saturday, October 19, at about 3.30 pm.

According to Sabo, the victim’s car with registration number KRD 753 BT and his identity card were found abandoned along the road by a team of ‘Operation Safe Heaven’.

Sabo said that the vehicle was abandoned near Kanock Bridge, a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

The police spokesperson also said that communication had been established with the kidnappers who requested for ransom.

Mba said on Sunday night that Rabo was not targeted as a cop.

“The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident”, he said.