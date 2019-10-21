Three yet-to-be identified US soldiers were killed and three others were injured after a training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Sunday, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, six 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were involved in the incident when a Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding on was involved in an accident early Sunday.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more.”

Three of the six soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the three others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital where they are being treated and evaluated for their injuries.

The training accident was the second in the US in less than three weeks.

On 2 October, 32 paratroopers were injured, and 18 of them hospitalized — including one who suffered a broken back — while conducting a training exercise in Mississippi.

The injured were among 87 troops who were jumping from a C-130 aircraft when the wind blew them into pine trees, according to reports.