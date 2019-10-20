Award winning Pop singer, Wizkid performed his Starboy Fest at the O2 Arena, London, UK on Sunday night, the same day that the Headies 2019 event held in Lagos.

Many Nigerian artistes such as Reekado Banks, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Maleek Berry were in London with Wizkid, draining the Lagos event with the presence of many artistes.

Other artistes like Ms Banks, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Maleek Berry will also share the stage with Wizkid.#starboyfest pic.twitter.com/mNAEZy5Z2d — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 19, 2019