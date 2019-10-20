Public security department of north China’s Shanxi Province on Sunday said police have recently arrested 10 suspects and seized 21 kg of drugs involved in a cross-border drug trafficking case, Xinhua reported.
Police in Jinzhong City, Shanxi, found a suspected drug dealer in October last year and then conducted an investigation which lead to more clues on a cross-border drug trafficking ring.
According to the news medium, under the help of law enforcement in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, police seized a total of 21 kg of drugs in the border areas of Yunnan, captured 10 suspects and discovered 16 drug addicts.
Further investigation into the case was said to be underway.
