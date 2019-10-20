Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said the absence of key players such as Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale because of injury cannot be used as an excuse to justify the 0-1 loss in Mallorca on Saturday.

Zidane spoke to the press at Son Moix after the match.

“We started badly, conceding a goal. We reacted later on in the first half. In the second half we did not create clear goal scoring chances. When you don’t create things, it gets complicated. Today we lacked a lot of things. I don’t like the word worry, but there have been a lot of games where we had trouble getting into it.”

“We knew we faced a team that plays well at home and they deserve to be further up the league table. It was tough to create anything. We dominated a bit, but without creating any real goal scoring opportunities. It is not down to our approach or the players themselves. It is down to my decisions. We are not satisfied with the match today and we need to analyse it well.”



The team

“We are playing every three days at the moment and we need that continuity. This can’t happen in a game such as today’s.

“If we want to achieve important things, we need continuity and to put more into our play. Our injured players cannot be used as excuses. We can’t change that issue at the moment. We have other players and everyone has to show they deserve to be here at this club.

Defender Marcelo also analysed the loss: “We lost but we must keep going. It hurts to lose because we played well, but we conceded early on and then looked to make our comeback. but it was not possible. We did not have time to think, they scored a goal and they defended and waited for the counter, that’s no excuse though”.

“We need to play well until the final whistle. We have won some games while lacking something. We’re trying to do everything possible to win but LaLiga is tough these days”.