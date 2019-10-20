The impeached Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the political crisis currently rocking the state to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Achuba made the call at a press conference in Lokoja on Sunday, shortly after packing out of his official residence.

He said that the president’s elderly intervention would save the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from impending danger.

Achuba described his impeachment by the state House of Assembly as an act of extreme lawlessness, saying that he had instructed his lawyers to commence a judicial process to reclaim his seat.

He accused the executive and the legislative arms of government of treating him like a common criminal by calling policemen to barricade the entrance to his house.

The impeached deputy governor said that electricity supply to his official residence was also disconnected and power generator disabled to force him out few hours after his purported impeachment.

He insisted that swearing-in anyone else as deputy governor amounted to illegality and a breach of the constitution.

“My purported impeachment last Friday by the state House of Assembly was unconstitutional and illegality that will not stand the test of judiciary,” he said.