Nigerian artistes have been advised to tone down the preaching on ”get rich or die trying messages” in their songs, as many young people look up to them as role models.

Nigerian Comedian, Godwin Komone popularly known as Gordons, said on the sidelines of the Headies Awards at Eko Hotel, Lagos, that the lyrics of a song takes an artiste far in his career.

He explained that artistes like, Tuface, remained relevant in the entertainment scene because of their rich lyrics.

Some other stakeholders in the entertainment industry also urged Nigerian musicians to use good lyrics in their songs, to make Nigerian music more acceptable on the global stage.

The stakeholders said that the lyrics of songs are important, as they determine impact especially on the global scene.

They also advised upcoming artistes to be original with their art, to stay relevant in the music industry.

Zakki Azzay, a popular Nigerian artiste, said the vibes an artiste gets after putting so much hard work into a song is determined by the lyrics.

“Nigerian music is already global as 50 percent of music played outside the country are Nigerian songs but we still need good lyrics to preach the right message.

“We also need the government to support the music industry with infrastructure and policies, which will put the music industry at par with international standards,” he said.

Thomas Amar-Aigbe, popularly known as DJ Sose, also said that Nigerian artistes should be careful not to lose focus while trying to follow trend in music industry.

According to him, the lyrics of your songs should show the originality and passion in you. You can’t blow overnight, just stick to your style and you will get there.