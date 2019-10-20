Nigeria’s singer Davido has tweeted the arrival of his baby son, that he has named after himself: David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

On his Instagram page, he gave the son an additional Igbo name, Ifeanyi.

“DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YO, he said on Instagram.

OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/KfWgBdlaqn — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 20, 2019

On Saturday, Davido hinted about the impending arrival of the baby when he told a fan asking about his new album that he was “in the delivery room”, with his wife Chioma Avril Rowland.

The announcement to his 13.3million Instagram followers drew over 160,000 likes in 30 minutes and close to 30,000 congratulatory comments.

On Twitter, the post attracted more than 13,000 likes in 30 minutes.

From P.M.NEWS, we say Congratulations Davido and Chioma!