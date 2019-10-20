Here are all the winners at the 2019 Headies Awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on Saturday night:

Artiste of the Year : Burnaboy

Album of the Year: Moral Instructions by Falzthebahdguy

Rookie of the Year: Barry Jhay

Best female vocal performance: Teni

Best vocal Male performance: Trobul(thisisWurlD)

Best street hop artiste: Chinko Ekun

Best recording of the year: Teni

Best rap single: Falzthebahdguy

Best alternative song: Johnny drille

Lyricist on the roll: thisisAQ

Best Collabo: KILLIN DEM’ by AFRICAN GIANT & Zlatan

Best R&B single: ‘Gimme love’ seyishay ft Runtown

Best Performer Award: Yemi Alade

Best Pop Single: Teni

R&B pop Album: Mayorkun

The Headies viewers choice: Teni

Hip Hop World Revelations: Cuppy and Bovi

Producer of the year award: Duncan Mighty ‘Fake Love’

Special Recognition Award: Paul Okoye

The Next Rated Award: Rema