Here are all the winners at the 2019 Headies Awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on Saturday night:
Artiste of the Year : Burnaboy
Album of the Year: Moral Instructions by Falzthebahdguy
Rookie of the Year: Barry Jhay
Best female vocal performance: Teni
Best vocal Male performance: Trobul(thisisWurlD)
Best street hop artiste: Chinko Ekun
Best recording of the year: Teni
Best rap single: Falzthebahdguy
Best alternative song: Johnny drille
Lyricist on the roll: thisisAQ
Best Collabo: KILLIN DEM’ by AFRICAN GIANT & Zlatan
Best R&B single: ‘Gimme love’ seyishay ft Runtown
Best Performer Award: Yemi Alade
Best Pop Single: Teni
R&B pop Album: Mayorkun
The Headies viewers choice: Teni
Hip Hop World Revelations: Cuppy and Bovi
Producer of the year award: Duncan Mighty ‘Fake Love’
Special Recognition Award: Paul Okoye
The Next Rated Award: Rema
What do you think?