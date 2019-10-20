At least seven militants have been killed as security forces launched operation against Taliban hideouts outside Aybak city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Samangan province on Saturday, deputy to provincial Police Chief Mohammad Hussian Tahiri said Sunday.

Xinhua quoted the official as narrating that the security forces launched cleanup operations against Taliban hideouts in Rabatak area in the outskirts of Aybak city on Saturday and so far seven armed militants had been killed and 11 others wounded.

A total of 22 motorbikes used by the armed insurgents were also destroyed during the ongoing operations, the official added.

Taliban militants have not made comments yet.