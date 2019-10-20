The sixth World Internet Conference opened Sunday in the river town of Wuzhen in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to Xinhua, with the theme of “Smart, connectivity, openness and cooperation: jointly build a community of shared future in cyberspace,” the three-day conference will bring together more than 1,500 participants from over 70 countries and regions, including members of the Internet Hall of Fame, Nobel Prize winners and Turing Award winners.

Executives from major tech companies from home and abroad such as Microsoft, Qualcomm, Alibaba Group and Huawei will share their insight on the future development of the Internet at 20 sub-forums, covering popular and cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and industrial digitalization.

During the conference, reports on China and world Internet development will be released to forecast the future trend of Internet development.

The reports will review global Internet development over the past five decades and the history of Chinese Internet during the last 25 years.

The medium also informed that about 15 top scientific and technological projects in the Internet sector will also be unveiled, covering AI, 5G, big data, cloud computing, digital manufacturing, industrial Internet and other Internet-related fields.