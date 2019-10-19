“Aiyetoro Town” season one has finally come to an end.

In this episode, all the events of the past season lead to a peak. An unexpected guest storms Shakeera’s hotel with the police as she plans to flee from the country.

Mama Chichi’s suspicions rise, triggering chaos between the women of Aiyetoro Town and the strippers, as Papa Chichi goes to the strip club for the third night in a row. An insider attempts to kill the Baale of Aiyetoro town following an instruction form his rival.