October 19, 2019
Saturday, October 19, 2019 12:50 pm
Shatta Wale – Borjor
Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale drops a premieres new single, in celebration of his birthday.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Ex-labour leader lauds govt, labour over wage deal
Rugby: Dominant England whip Wallabies 40-16
Kogi election: APC youth leaders sign Peace Pact
Benita Okojie & hubby welcome baby girl
Female ministers, legislators to be honoured Oct 21
Tonto Dikeh perfect in orange ensemble
Border closure: IMF backs Nigeria
Video: Shatta Wale releases ”Borjor”
What do you think?