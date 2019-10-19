Some Boko Haram terrorists were killed Friday in a bombardment of their meeting venue by the Air Task Force (ATF) of the operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The bombardment was in Ngoske at the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the attack was executed, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

NAF said the ISR was aimed at identifying locations housing the Boko Haram leadership as well as their positions.

A statement issued by the director, Public Relations and Information, of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, to this effect noted: “Intelligence derived from the ISR missions led to the designation of two buildings within Ngoske that served as assembly areas for the terrorists from where they launch attacks against own troops positions and innocent civilians.

Watch the video:

NAF OBLITERATES ANOTHER BOKO HARAM MEETING VENUE, NEUTRALIZES SEVERAL TERRORISTS AT NGOSKE IN BORNO STATE https://t.co/QUSiWj8F9R pic.twitter.com/5PvQ3TtN9h — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) October 18, 2019

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed its ground attack aircraft to engage the hideout, scoring devastatingly accurate hits which led to the complete destruction of the two buildings as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.