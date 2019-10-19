Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus extend their lead at the top of Serie A as they saw off the challenge of Bologna in Turin.

But they needed their recalled 41-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to make a superb late save from Federico Santander’s overhead kick to ensure the win.

Ronaldo was presented with a shirt before kick-off to mark his 700th career goal last week and he duly notched his 701st in stylish fashion, producing a quick step-over to find half a yard and then a clinical finish into the bottom corner, BBC reports.

Bologna hit back seven minutes later as centre-back Danilo picked out the top corner with a sumptuous half-volley from the edge of the area.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side seemed unruffled by Juventus for the rest of the half and contained the home side’s celebrated forward line with some ease.

Veteran Argentine striker Rodrigo Palacio threatened in behind Leonardo Bonucci on a number of occasions but could not find a way to test Buffon.

And, after Lukasz Skorupski had saved well from a Ronaldo header, a defensive mix-up presented Miralem Pjanic with the opportunity to stroke Juventus back in front and the home team took control.

Skorupski pulled off two stunning saves to deny Gonzalo Higuain a deserved goal before keeping out Ronaldo’s fierce left-footed strike in the final 10 minutes.

Bologna could have levelled out of nothing when Riccardo Orsolini latched onto Palacio’s deflected shot but he skewed horribly wide with the goal at his mercy.

As the game entered stoppage time, Juventus survived a VAR penalty review against defender Matthijs de Ligt before Bologna substitute Santander hit the bar and was thwarted by Buffon.

Juventus held out though and moved four points clear of Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.