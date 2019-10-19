Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, says the state government would soon recruit more teachers to enhance quality education delivery in public schools across the state.

Makinde stated this at the 90th anniversary of Government College, Ibadan on Saturday.

He said the recruitment of more qualified teachers in public schools in the state, would go a long way in improving the performance of public schools pupils and students in national examinations.

The governor reiterated the readiness of his administration to reclaim the lost glory in the educational sector.

He said government would collaborate with relevant stakeholders that would help the educational system in the state.

Makinde said that his administration would continue to find other ways to provide free and qualitative education to the people of the state from primary school to secondary

He said the ongoing distribution of free exercise books and textbooks to pupils and students in public schools in the state, would go round all the schools across the state.

The governor said that grants would soon be given to public schools, adding that management of such schools should be ready to give account of the grants.