The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nasarawara chapter, has constituted a 15-man committee to fish out criminal elements among its members.

Its chairman, Mohammed Hussaini, disclosed this during a meeting with Fulanis on Saturday in Keana Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the decision to constitute the committee was necessitated by the activities of some bad elements among members of the association.

He said that the association would no longer fold its arms and allow some bad and unpatriotic elements to drag the name of the entire Fulani race to the mud.

“All hands must be on deck to support the committee to fish out the bad elements among us in order to ensure peace in the state.

“There cannot be any meaningful development in the society without peace, hence our decision to contribute to the peace process,” he said.

He called on the public especially the Fulanis to support the committee to enable it succeed in the interest of peace and development of the state.

Also speaking, Adamu Giza, Chairman, Keana local government area commended the leadership of Miyetti Allah in the state for their efforts in ensuring that peace return to the area.

He promised to support the committee with office accommodation and other logistics to enable it succeed in its assignment.

Capt. Emmanuel Igwe, the Army Commandant in the area said that the military was in the area to ensure peace.

He added that they were not in the area for any particular tribe or religion but to protect all people irrespective of differences.

Igwe called on aggrieved persons to report to them or any other security agency than taking the law into their hands.