Big Brother 2019 first runner up Mike Edwards and his wife have signed a management deal with Empire Mate Entertainment owned by Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W.

The deal comes a day after Mike announced that he won’t honour any invitation with his wife.

The deal was announced Friday via EME’s official Instagram page:

“We are so pleased to announce that @aireyys is now signed to the management division of Empire Mates Entertainment.

We welcome you to our family and cannot wait to do amazing things together. Thank you for trusting us with your brand.”

Banky W also took to his personal Instagram to announce the deal:

“#ManlikeMike – @aireyys is unquestionably one of the most focused housemates EVER in the history of #bigbrothernaija. Even BEFORE he got on the show, he was an ambitious and accomplished athlete and Businessman – with his stellar line of Beard Oil, Caps and @aireyyscigars (first black-owned cigar company in the UK). Proud of the classy way he carried himself during the show, and excited to be partnering with him and his incredible wife @itspsd on their vision and plans going forward. Glad to announce that Mike has signed to @theofficialeme_’s management division. Welcome, Mike and Perry to the family!!! Thank you for trusting us. We will build something special together by God’s grace.”

Mike joins the likes of Ebuka, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, DJ Xclusive, Toolz and others managed by the agency.

EME is a media agency jointly owned by recording artiste Banky W and aeronautical engineer Tunde Demuren.