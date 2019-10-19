Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi played for 86 minutes as a central midfielder on Saturday as Everton dominated play to earn a 2-0 victory over visiting West Ham United.

Bernard shot the homers into the lead in the 17th minute while Alex Iwobi looked certain to double the lead with less than a quarter of an hour ago but poked the ball straight at Roberto when clean through.

Iwobi was replaced in the 87th minute by Icelander Gylfi Sigurðsson, who came through to score the winning goal in injury time.

Victory in Saturday’s early kick-off lifted Everton to the relative safety of 12th in the table, one place above struggling Manchester United, ahead of the later fixtures.

The Portuguese boss described the match at Goodison Park as a “must-win” game following four straight league defeats and a goal from Brazil forward Bernard in the 17th minute set his side on their way.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were disappointing in the first half but made it to the break trailing by just one goal.

Despite being outplayed, West Ham were still in the game and earned a couple of late chances against an increasingly edgy Everton.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out a deflected close-range strike from Angelo Ogbonna.

But the home side finally earned themselves some breathing space when Sigurdsson curled the ball past the diving Roberto from the edge of the box.