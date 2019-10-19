Ibrahimovic celebrating in front of the fans.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be playing his last game in the Major League Soccer on Sunday when his club files out against Minnesota in playoffs.

The 38-year-old striker’s contract expires at the end of December and he has refused to rule out a potential move amid reports of his return to either Manchester United or Inter Milan.

When asked if will be his last game on Sunday, Ibrahimovic replied: “Could be.

“There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about.

“If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let’s see what happens. But let’s focus on the playoff. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss.

“I’ve had a good time, good experience. I’ve learned a lot on how it works here, still a work in progress.

“I’ve enjoyed it and that’s the most important. I came back from my injury and came like a little kid that just wanted to enjoy football. MLS gave me the opportunity and I took it.”

The former Sweden international has scored 30 goals in 29 appearances, and provided seven assists in his second campaign in the U.S.