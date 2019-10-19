LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be playing his last game in the Major League Soccer on Sunday when his club files out against Minnesota in playoffs.

The 38-year-old striker’s contract expires at the end of December and he has refused to rule out a potential move amid reports of his return to either Manchester United or Inter Milan.

When asked if will be his last game on Sunday, Ibrahimovic replied: “Could be.

“There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about.

“If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let’s see what happens. But let’s focus on the playoff. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss.

“I’ve had a good time, good experience. I’ve learned a lot on how it works here, still a work in progress.

“I’ve enjoyed it and that’s the most important. I came back from my injury and came like a little kid that just wanted to enjoy football. MLS gave me the opportunity and I took it.”

The former Sweden international has scored 30 goals in 29 appearances, and provided seven assists in his second campaign in the U.S.