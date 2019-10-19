Five adults and two children, were on Saturday morning killed in an auto accident involving the advance team of Governor Godwin Obaseki on Benin-Auchi Expressway.

Several other persons including one of the Governor’s driver were also injured in the accident which occurred at Ehorin Uhunmwode Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, described it as “very unfortunate.”

The accident occurred when a Toyota Hilux van on the Governor’s advance team had a head-on collision with a passenger Audi car.

The advance team were said to be on their way to Ambrose Ali University, AAU, at Ekpoma for the convocation of the university.

Three other survivors were been rushed to the Central Hospital in Benin City for medical attention.

It was learned that a good Samaritan rushed the survivors and the dead to the First SAVAN Centre at the hospital.

At the Central Hospital, a source confirmed that accident victims were brought in but declined to give details.