Champions Manchester City narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Two weeks on from a surprise defeat by Wolves, Pep Guardiola’s side made a blistering start to proceedings but had to wait until the 39th minute for the breakthrough to arrive, as Gabriel Jesus met Bernardo Silva’s cross with a clever, flicked header.

It took just 93 seconds for David Silva to double the advantage, the Spaniard allowing Raheem Sterling’s delightful chipped pass to drop over his shoulder before volleying past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Hennessey produced quality saves to deny both Bernardo Silva and Jesus twice apiece as City were prevented from running riot, but Christian Benteke’s powerful header struck the crossbar as the hosts failed to capitalise.

As City sought to extend their lead in the second half, the video assistant referee (VAR) upheld referee Anthony Taylor’s decision not to award a penalty after Wilfried Zaha and Kevin de Bruyne collided in the Palace penalty area.

BBC reports that Guardiola’s side return to second in the table following Leicester City’s earlier victory over Burnley, five points behind leaders Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side set to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (16:30 BST).