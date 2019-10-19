Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido says he is currently in the delivery room as his wife to be, Chioma Rowland falls into labour.

Davido had last month confirmed that Chioma was pregnant.

However, Davido in a late night tweet on Saturday said he was in the delivery room.

A fan of Davido had asked him about his album and he replied that he was in the delivery room and that they could discuss the matter later.

“I Dey delivery room brother ! Make we talk this matter after,” he tweeted.

