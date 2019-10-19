British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bent on not complying with the decision of Parliament to seek Brexit delay.

According to Daily Mail, Johnson will tell EU leaders not to delay Brexit and will refuse to negotiate an extension – after MPs passed up the opportunity for a fourth time to vote for a deal.

The Commons voted 322 to 306 in favour of an amendment postponing a decision on the PM’s deal, and activating the Benn Act – a Remainer law that compels him to send a letter by 11pm tonight asking Brussels for a delay.

But Johnson was defiant in the Commons, sparking confusion over whether he will comply with the legislation or try to find a loophole to keep his ‘do or die’ promise to sever ties by October 31.

Responding to the result, he defiantly insisted he would not change his stance. ‘The best thing for the UK and for the whole of Europe is for us to leave with this new deal on October 31,’ he said.

‘I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so.’

He added: ‘No delays, and I will continue to do all I can to get Brexit done on October 31.’

The Mail quoted the Prime Minister as saying in a letter: ‘I will not negotiate a delay with the European Union. I will tell the EU what I have told the British public for my 88 days as Prime Minister: further delay is not a solution.’

He added that it was quite possible the European Union would ‘reject Parliament’s request for delay’ – distancing himself from the decision to ask for a Brexit extension.

The Conservative Party also tweeted: ‘Parliament has voted to delay Brexit again. The Prime Minister will not ask for a delay — he will tell EU leaders there should be no more delays and we should get Brexit done on October 31st with our new deal so the country can move on.’