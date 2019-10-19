Gospel singer Benita Okojie and husband Olawale Adeyina have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

The couple walked down the aisle on November 26, 2016 and they have a son before the new addition.

Benita shared the pictures and wrote:

The Lord has blessed us with a Princess. Araoluwa Eden Adeyina. Only Jesus could have done it. The whole process was indeed a miracle. God hears! He is still doing wonders. God gave us a major testimony and we are eternally grateful!😇❤❤❤#IssaHealthyBabyGirl #olowogbogboro

