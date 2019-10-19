Friends star Jennifer Aniston took Instagram by storm two days ago after joining the platform and rapidly setting a new record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just 5 hours and 16 minutes.

The First photo posted by Aniston was a selfie with her fellow Friends cast members with a simple bio that read: ‘Friends call me Jen’.

She shared the first photo on 15 October at 6:03 am PDT, with the candid group shot accompanied by the caption: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM”

Word spread quickly online that the comedy star had finally joined the Facebook-owned service, with some reports stating that the platform was struggling to deal with the influx of likes and comments on the post.

As at 10.44 am on Saturday with just 3 posts, Aniston has 14.2 million followers.

Aniston is no stranger to record-breaking feats – she shares the record title of highest-paid TV actress per episode with fellow Friends cast members Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Arquette, featuring in Guinness World Records 2016, as well as previous editions. In 2008, she was joint record holder of the most powerful actress record, a title she shared with Angelina Jolie after the pair featured in the Forbes 100 Celebrity List.

This is the third time the record has been broken in 2019.

Previously it was held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who launched @sussexroyal in April this year and reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex use their social media fame to engage fans with news of their charity work and public engagements. Prior to this, the record was held by K-Pop star Kang Daniel who achieved 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes.

Before Kang Daniel, the record was claimed by Argentina’s Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio whose account reached 1 million in 12 hours after debuting the verified Vatican Media channel ‘franciscus’ back in 2016.

Brief History of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston (born February 11, 1969) is an American actress, film producer, and businesswoman.

The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac and Me.

Her first major film role came in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun. Since her career grew in the early 1990s, Aniston has been one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Aniston rose to international fame portraying Rachel Green on the television sitcom Friends (1994–2004), for which she earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

The character was widely popular while the series aired and was later described as one of the greatest female characters in American television history. Aniston has since played starring roles in numerous comedies and romantic comedies.

Her box office successes include Bruce Almighty (2003), The Break-Up (2006), Marley & Me (2008), Just Go with It (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), and We’re the Millers (2013), each of which grossed over $200 million in worldwide box office receipts. Her most critically acclaimed roles include such films as Office Space (1999), The Good Girl (2002), Friends with Money (2006), Cake (2014), and Dumplin’ (2018).

Aniston has been included in numerous magazines’ lists of the world’s most beautiful women.

Her net worth is estimated to be US$200 million. She is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Aniston is also the co-founder of the production company Echo Films, established in 2008.

Divorced from actor Brad Pitt, to whom she was married for five years, Aniston is separated from actor Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015.