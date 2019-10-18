After dropping his EP “The First Wave“, Nigerian singer and rapper will be dropping his album ‘Ycee vs. Zaheer‘ really soon.

Ycee made the announcement through an experiential Instagram page named after the album @yceevszaheer.

The project enlists the input of Nigerian pop heavyweights, Davido, Phyno, Niniola, Ms Banks and Dabo Tuburna.

Ycee vs. Zaheer arrives on Friday, November 8. The singer wrote:

2019 has been a very life changing year for me, not just as an artist but also as a human being.

My musical journey has been filled with so many experiences … good and bad, highs and lows, losses and lessons, learning and evolution. It is with ultimate pleasure and absolute excitement that I am pleased to announce that MY DEBUT ALBUM #YCeeVsZAHEER WILL BE DROPPING ON THE 8th OF NOVEMBER 2019 AND I PROMISE IT WILL BE WORTH THE WAIT!!!!!