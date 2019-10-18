President Trump will host next year’s Group of 7 meetings next June at Trump Doral, his luxury resort near Miami, the president’s acting chief of staff told reporters on Thursday.

This is a move benefitting the Trump Organisation that will alarm ethics watchdogs.

“It’s almost like they built this facility to host this type of event,” Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff told reporters, quoting what he said an unnamed official told him during a press briefing before quickly saying that the issue was not a conflict of interest.

“The president has made it clear since he’s been here that he hasn’t profited since he’s been here,” he added dismissing questions over the propriety of the president’s picking his hotel.

Mr. Mulvaney explained that the president had considered the possibility of the “political sort of criticism” in picking the resort. But he said Trump chose it anyway because administration officials had considered hotels throughout the country, and concluded that the Trump National Doral was “by far and away, far and away, the best physical facility for this meeting.”