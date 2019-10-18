A 47-year-old man, Kelvin Ogbonna, who allegedly allowed a defendant to escape, on Friday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karshi, Abuja.

The police charged Ogbonna, who resides at Masaka, Nasarawa State, with screening of an offender, an offence he denied committing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that a written petition against the defendant was received at the Kurudu Police Area Command, Abuja on June 21.

Adeyanju alleged that one Michael Ojobo, who allegedly duped someone under false pretences that he would assist him to procure a China visa, was arrested and detained by the police.

In the course of the police investigation, he alleged that Michael (the offender) was released to the defendant on police administrative bail on July 18.

“However, the defendant failed to bring the offender back, rather deliberately allowed him to escape with the intent of escaping justice, knowing that he actually committed the offence,” Adeyanju said.

The offence, he said, contravened and is punishable under Section 167 of the Penal Code Law.

The Judge, Anas Isah, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

Isah adjourned the case until Oct. 31, for hearing.